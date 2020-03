(Company corrects Q4 net profit to 0.3 million zlotys from 0.9 million zlotys, Q4 revenue to 3.4 million zlotys from 3.9 million zlotys. Company corrected its own statement.)

March 20 (Reuters) - Auxilia SA:

* Q4 NET PROFIT 0.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q4 REVENUE 3.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* SAYS CORRECTS THE INITIAL Q4 FIGURES AFTER CREATING A RESERVE OF SIGNIFICANT VALUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)