Feb 14 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj:

* NOKIA PARTNERS WITH ILIAD GROUP TO ROLL OUT 5G IN FRANCE AND ITALY

* NOKIA TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT WILL EXTEND ITS LONG-STANDING PARTNERSHIP WITH FRENCH MOBILE OPERATOR, IIIAD GROUP, TO ROLL OUT 5G NETWORKS ACROSS FRANCE AND ITALY