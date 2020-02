(Corrects typographical error in headline)

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Daimler AG:

* SUPERVISORY BOARD EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH HUBERTUS TROSKA

* CHINA BOSS HUBERTUS TROSKA'S CONTRACT EXTENDED UNTIL DEC. 31 2025 Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/ubk77ap] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)