(Refiles to add Fresenius Medical Care ticker)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - FRESENIUS SE & CO KGAA:

* US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FOR NOVALUNG FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE LUNG AND CARDIOPULMONARY FAILURE

* COMPANY EXPECTS NOVALUNG TO BE AVAILABLE WITHIN THE U.S. MID-YEAR 2020 Source text: www.fresenius.de/8116 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)