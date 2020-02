Feb 25 (Reuters) - PCAS:

* PCAS GROUP GENERATED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF €200.9 MILLION IN 2019

* PCAS SA FY NET LOSS EUR 13.7 MLN VS LOSS EUR 2.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 16.3 MLN VS EUR 23.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* IN 2020 GROUP’S NET SALES AND INCOME EXPECTED TO BE HIGHER THAN IN 2019, SUBJECT TO POTENTIAL CONSEQUENCES OF CORONAVIRUS SHOULD CURRENT CRISIS BECOME MORE SERIOUS Source text for Eikon:

