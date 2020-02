Feb 25 (Reuters) - ADVINI SA:

* ADVINI’S BUSINESS GREW BY €9.4 MILLION (+3.7%, OF WHICH +2.7% ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS) IN 2019, WITH REVENUES OF €267 MILLION

* H2 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 266.6 MLN VS EUR 257.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* AIMS TO CONTINUE GROWING ACTIVITY IN 2020 AND REMAINS ON LOOKOUT FOR EXTERNAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

