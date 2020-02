BRIEF-Theratechnologies FY 2019 Net Sales $63.2 Mln, Up 39.8%

Feb 25(Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc.:

* FY 2019 NET SALES OF US$63,216,000, UP 39.8% FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY 2019 TROGARZO SALES REACH US$27,696,000, UP 212% FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY 2019 EGRIFTA SALES REACH US$35,520,000, DOWN 2.2% FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY 2019 CASH POSITION OF US$41,244,000

* INCREASE IN R&D EXPENSES IS LARGELY DUE TO REGULATORY AND MEDICAL ACTIVITIES IN EUROPE

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED NOV 30, 2019 AT $16,400,000 VS $13,983,000 FOR SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* FOR Q4 2019, SALES OF EGRIFTA REACHED $8,731,000 COMPARED TO $9,732,000 IN Q4 PRIOR YEAR.

* EGRIFTA NET SALES FOR Q4 2019 WERE IMPACTED BY UNEXPECTED CHARGE RELATED TO GOVERNMENT REBATES

