* Q4: GROUP REVENUE AMOUNTED TO 10,062 TSEK, 1,066 KUSD, AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT OVER SAME PERIOD 2018

* Q4 NET LOSS AFTER FINANCIAL ITEMS SEK 15.1 MLN VS LOSS SEK 5.2 MLN YR AGO

* Q4 EBIT LOSS SEK 14.8 MLN VS LOSS SEK 5.1 MLN YR AGO

