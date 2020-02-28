Funds News
February 28, 2020 / 9:58 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold drop, iShares Silver rise (Feb. 27)

7 Min Read

 (Corrects silver and palladium holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) funds, and total holdings for both metals)
    Feb 28 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.47% on
Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 1.28% during the same period.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.    
    
 Name                                              New Holdings     Date     Prev Holdings   Prev    Abs Change     % chg      YTD Abs
 GOLD                                              (OZ)                      (OZ)                    (OZ)                      Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                      30,083,522.5   Feb 26    30,224,676.9  Feb 25    -141,154.40     -0.47%    1,364,606.2
 COMEX Gold Trust                                     12,084,580.7   Feb 26    12,067,384.7  Feb 25      17,196.00      0.14%      507,328.5
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                           9,727,445.0   Feb 24     9,705,242.9  Feb 23      22,202.10      0.23%      133,472.2
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                  5,048,677.5   Feb 21     5,048,677.5  Feb 21  --             --              71,346.0
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                            1,696,865.0   Feb 26     1,691,044.0  Feb 25       5,821.00      0.34%       77,059.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***                 1,126,949.0   Sep 26     1,126,949.0  Sep 26  --             --         --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                                844,902.3   Jan 24       844,902.3  Jan 24  --             --              57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                      577,211.4   Feb 25       577,217.7  Feb 24           -6.3      0.00%      -46,464.0
 Total                                                61,190,153.4             61,286,095.0             -95,941.60     -0.16%    3,291,817.5
 SILVER                                                                                                                                     
 iShares Silver Trust                                368,752,599.6   Feb 26   364,086,379.6  Feb 25   4,666,220.00      1.28%    6,135,888.3
 ZKB Physical Silver                                  83,492,026.1   Feb 21    83,492,026.1  Feb 21  --             --             574,533.9
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                          78,075,871.0   Feb 25    76,437,980.8  Feb 24   1,637,890.20      2.14%    4,821,214.1
 Sprott Physical Silver                               61,350,338.0   Feb 26    61,199,991.0  Feb 25     150,347.00      0.25%    1,126,529.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                          22,816,781.6   Feb 26    22,816,781.6  Feb 25              0      0.00%     -399,385.2
 GAM Physical Silver                                  10,495,991.0   Sep 26    10,495,991.0  Sep 26  --             --         --
 Total                                               624,983,607.3            618,529,150.1           6,454,457.20      1.04%   22,754,771.1
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                   
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                      989,493.4   Feb 25       989,504.3  Feb 24          -10.9      0.00%      -29,815.2
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                           757,524.7   Feb 26       757,524.7  Feb 25              0      0.00%        8,598.7
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                           584,823.2   Feb 25       593,018.3  Feb 24      -8,195.10     -1.38%          101.9
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                   349,033.2   Feb 21       349,033.2  Feb 21  --             --               7,214.9
 GAM Physical Platinum                                    64,755.0   Sep 26        64,755.0  Sep 26  --             --         --
 Total                                                 2,745,629.5              2,753,835.5              -8,206.00     -0.30%       50,855.3
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                  
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                          166,953.9   Feb 26       166,953.9  Feb 25              0      0.00%        9,222.5
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                  142,113.5   Mar 25       142,113.5  Mar 25  --             --         --
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                          108,011.0   Feb 25       107,119.4  Feb 24          891.6      0.83%       -4,863.5
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                   84,257.7   Feb 21        84,257.7  Feb 21  --             --              -4,169.6
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****             28,316.7   Feb 25        28,317.0  Feb 24           -0.3      0.00%      -13,550.8
 GAM Physical Palladium                                   23,253.0   Sep 26        23,253.0  Sep 26  --             --         --
 Total                                                   552,905.8                552,014.5                  891.3      0.16%      152,005.1
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are
publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class
are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below