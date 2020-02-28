CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold drop, iShares Silver rise (Feb. 27)

(Corrects silver and palladium holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) funds, and total holdings for both metals) Feb 28 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.47% on Wednesday from Tuesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 1.28% during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 30,083,522.5 Feb 26 30,224,676.9 Feb 25 -141,154.40 -0.47% 1,364,606.2 COMEX Gold Trust 12,084,580.7 Feb 26 12,067,384.7 Feb 25 17,196.00 0.14% 507,328.5 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,727,445.0 Feb 24 9,705,242.9 Feb 23 22,202.10 0.23% 133,472.2 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,048,677.5 Feb 21 5,048,677.5 Feb 21 -- -- 71,346.0 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,696,865.0 Feb 26 1,691,044.0 Feb 25 5,821.00 0.34% 77,059.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 577,211.4 Feb 25 577,217.7 Feb 24 -6.3 0.00% -46,464.0 Total 61,190,153.4 61,286,095.0 -95,941.60 -0.16% 3,291,817.5 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 368,752,599.6 Feb 26 364,086,379.6 Feb 25 4,666,220.00 1.28% 6,135,888.3 ZKB Physical Silver 83,492,026.1 Feb 21 83,492,026.1 Feb 21 -- -- 574,533.9 ETF Securities silver ex-US 78,075,871.0 Feb 25 76,437,980.8 Feb 24 1,637,890.20 2.14% 4,821,214.1 Sprott Physical Silver 61,350,338.0 Feb 26 61,199,991.0 Feb 25 150,347.00 0.25% 1,126,529.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,816,781.6 Feb 26 22,816,781.6 Feb 25 0 0.00% -399,385.2 GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 624,983,607.3 618,529,150.1 6,454,457.20 1.04% 22,754,771.1 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 989,493.4 Feb 25 989,504.3 Feb 24 -10.9 0.00% -29,815.2 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 757,524.7 Feb 26 757,524.7 Feb 25 0 0.00% 8,598.7 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 584,823.2 Feb 25 593,018.3 Feb 24 -8,195.10 -1.38% 101.9 ZKB Physical Platinum 349,033.2 Feb 21 349,033.2 Feb 21 -- -- 7,214.9 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 Sep 26 64,755.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 2,745,629.5 2,753,835.5 -8,206.00 -0.30% 50,855.3 PALLADIUM ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 166,953.9 Feb 26 166,953.9 Feb 25 0 0.00% 9,222.5 InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETF Securities palladium ex-US 108,011.0 Feb 25 107,119.4 Feb 24 891.6 0.83% -4,863.5 ZKB Physical Palladium 84,257.7 Feb 21 84,257.7 Feb 21 -- -- -4,169.6 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 28,316.7 Feb 25 28,317.0 Feb 24 -0.3 0.00% -13,550.8 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 26 23,253.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 552,905.8 552,014.5 891.3 0.16% 152,005.1 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)