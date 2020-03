(Corrects headline and first bullet to say co recorded profit a year ago)

March 2 (Reuters) - Seafresh Industry PCL:

* FY LOSS FOR THE YEAR 204.9 MILLION BAHT VERSUS PROFIT OF 89.9 MILLION BAHT

* FY SALES 5.47 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 7.91 BILLION BAHT