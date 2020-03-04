ETF News
CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver drop (March 3)

 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) fund and total holdings for palladium)
    March 3 (Reuters) - - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell
0.34 percent on Monday from Friday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 1.52 percent
during the same period.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given
commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.
 Name                                      New Holdings     Date    Prev Holdings     Prev    Abs Change      % chg   YTD Abs
 GOLD                                      (OZ)                     (OZ)                      (OZ)                    Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                              29,932,964.4  Mar 02      30,036,471.4  Feb 28      -103,507.0  -0.34%     1,214,048.1
 COMEX Gold Trust                             12,146,677.0  Mar 02      12,146,677.0  Feb 28               0   0.00%       569,424.8
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                   9,852,453.1  Feb 27       9,852,453.1  Feb 27  --              --           258,480.3
                                                                                                                      
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **          5,099,087.3  Feb 28       5,048,677.5  Feb 21        50,409.8   1.00%       121,755.8
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                    1,696,865.0  Mar 02       1,696,865.0  Feb 28               0   0.00%        77,059.0
                                                                                                                      
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***         1,126,949.0  Sep 26       1,126,949.0  Sep 26  --              --      --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                        844,902.3  Jan 24         844,902.3  Jan 24  --              --            57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                              577,192.4  Feb 28         577,198.7  Feb 27            -6.3   0.00%       -46,483.0
 Total                                        61,277,090.5              61,330,194.0               -53,103.5  -0.09%     3,378,754.6
 SILVER                                                                                                                             
 iShares Silver Trust                        362,033,660.4  Mar 02     367,632,752.4  Feb 28    -5,599,092.0  -1.52%      -583,050.9
 ZKB Physical Silver                          83,972,036.7  Feb 28      83,492,026.1  Feb 21       480,010.6   0.57%     1,054,544.5
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                  78,223,274.7  Feb 27      78,223,274.7  Feb 27  --              --         4,968,617.8
                                                                                                                      
 Sprott Physical Silver                       61,400,623.0  Mar 02      61,400,623.0  Feb 28               0   0.00%     1,176,814.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                  23,010,102.0  Mar 02      23,010,102.0  Feb 28               0   0.00%      -206,064.8
                                                                                                                      
 GAM Physical Silver                          10,495,991.0  Sep 26      10,495,991.0  Sep 26  --              --      --
 Total                                       619,135,687.8             624,254,769.2            -5,119,081.4  -0.82%    16,906,851.6
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                           
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                              989,460.8  Feb 28         989,471.7  Feb 27           -10.9   0.00%       -29,847.8
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                   762,253.8  Mar 02         762,253.8  Feb 28               0   0.00%        13,327.8
                                                                                                                      
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                   584,823.2  Feb 27         584,823.2  Feb 27  --              --               101.9
                                                                                                                      
 ZKB Physical Platinum                           349,033.2  Feb 28         349,033.2  Feb 21               0   0.00%         7,214.9
 GAM Physical Platinum                            64,755.0  Sep 26          64,755.0  Sep 26  --              --      --
 Total                                         2,750,326.0               2,750,336.9                   -10.9   0.00%        55,551.8
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                          
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                  166,953.9  Mar 02         166,953.9  Feb 28               0   0.00%         9,222.5
                                                                                                                      
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #          142,113.5  Mar 25         142,113.5  Mar 25  --              --      --
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                  108,414.4  Feb 27         108,414.4  Feb 27  --              --            -4,460.1
                                                                                                                      
 ZKB Physical Palladium                           84,257.7  Feb 28          84,257.7  Feb 21               0   0.00%        -4,169.6
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                          28,315.7  Feb 28          28,316.0  Feb 27            -0.3   0.00%       -13,551.8
 ****                                                                                                                 
 GAM Physical Palladium                           23,253.0  Sep 26          23,253.0  Sep 26  --              --      --
 Total                                           553,308.2                 553,308.5                    -0.3   0.00%       152,407.5
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that
are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that
class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
