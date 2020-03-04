CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver drop (March 3)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) fund and total holdings for palladium) March 3 (Reuters) - - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.34 percent on Monday from Friday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 1.52 percent during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 29,932,964.4 Mar 02 30,036,471.4 Feb 28 -103,507.0 -0.34% 1,214,048.1 COMEX Gold Trust 12,146,677.0 Mar 02 12,146,677.0 Feb 28 0 0.00% 569,424.8 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,852,453.1 Feb 27 9,852,453.1 Feb 27 -- -- 258,480.3 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,099,087.3 Feb 28 5,048,677.5 Feb 21 50,409.8 1.00% 121,755.8 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,696,865.0 Mar 02 1,696,865.0 Feb 28 0 0.00% 77,059.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 577,192.4 Feb 28 577,198.7 Feb 27 -6.3 0.00% -46,483.0 Total 61,277,090.5 61,330,194.0 -53,103.5 -0.09% 3,378,754.6 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 362,033,660.4 Mar 02 367,632,752.4 Feb 28 -5,599,092.0 -1.52% -583,050.9 ZKB Physical Silver 83,972,036.7 Feb 28 83,492,026.1 Feb 21 480,010.6 0.57% 1,054,544.5 ETF Securities silver ex-US 78,223,274.7 Feb 27 78,223,274.7 Feb 27 -- -- 4,968,617.8 Sprott Physical Silver 61,400,623.0 Mar 02 61,400,623.0 Feb 28 0 0.00% 1,176,814.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 23,010,102.0 Mar 02 23,010,102.0 Feb 28 0 0.00% -206,064.8 GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 619,135,687.8 624,254,769.2 -5,119,081.4 -0.82% 16,906,851.6 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 989,460.8 Feb 28 989,471.7 Feb 27 -10.9 0.00% -29,847.8 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 762,253.8 Mar 02 762,253.8 Feb 28 0 0.00% 13,327.8 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 584,823.2 Feb 27 584,823.2 Feb 27 -- -- 101.9 ZKB Physical Platinum 349,033.2 Feb 28 349,033.2 Feb 21 0 0.00% 7,214.9 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 Sep 26 64,755.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 2,750,326.0 2,750,336.9 -10.9 0.00% 55,551.8 PALLADIUM ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 166,953.9 Mar 02 166,953.9 Feb 28 0 0.00% 9,222.5 InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETF Securities palladium ex-US 108,414.4 Feb 27 108,414.4 Feb 27 -- -- -4,460.1 ZKB Physical Palladium 84,257.7 Feb 28 84,257.7 Feb 21 0 0.00% -4,169.6 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF 28,315.7 Feb 28 28,316.0 Feb 27 -0.3 0.00% -13,551.8 **** GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 26 23,253.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 553,308.2 553,308.5 -0.3 0.00% 152,407.5 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)