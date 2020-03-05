Funds News
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver drop (March 4)

 (Corrects in March 4 item the holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) funds for gold, silver and platinum, and total holdings for these metals in the
table)
    March 4 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.38 percent on Tuesday
from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.04 percent during the same period.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a
product they say is free from counterparty risk.
 
 Name                                             New Holdings          Date     Prev Holdings    Prev     Abs Change      % chg     YTD Abs
 GOLD                                             (OZ)                           (OZ)                      (OZ)                      Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                          30,045,880.2   Mar 03     29,932,964.4   Mar 02       112,915.8     0.38%        1,326,963.9
 COMEX Gold Trust                                         12,277,570.9   Mar 03     12,146,677.0   Mar 02       130,893.9     1.08%          700,318.7
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                               9,857,249.5   Mar 02      9,846,081.9   Mar 01        11,167.6     0.11%          263,276.7
                                                                                                                                     
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                      5,099,087.3   Feb 28      5,099,087.3   Feb 28  --              --                121,755.8
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                                1,708,520.0   Mar 03      1,696,865.0   Mar 02        11,655.0     0.69%           88,714.0
                                                                                                                                     
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***                     1,126,949.0   Sep 26      1,126,949.0   Sep 26  --              --        --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                                                Jan 24        844,902.3   Jan 24  --              --                 57,520.6
                                                             844,902.3                                                               
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                          576,233.0   Mar 02        577,192.4   Feb 28          -959.4    -0.17%          -47,442.4
 Total                                                    61,536,392.2              61,270,719.3                265,672.9     0.43%        3,638,056.3
 SILVER                                                                                                                                               
 iShares Silver Trust                                    361,880,919.9   Mar 03    362,033,660.4   Mar 02      -152,740.5    -0.04%         -735,791.4
 ZKB Physical Silver                                      83,972,036.7   Feb 28     83,972,036.7   Feb 28  --              --              1,054,544.5
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                              78,522,169.6   Mar 02     78,224,729.3   Mar 01       297,440.3     0.38%        5,267,512.7
                                                                                                                                     
 Sprott Physical Silver                                   61,400,623.0   Mar 03     61,400,623.0   Mar 02               0     0.00%        1,176,814.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                              23,004,313.0   Mar 03     23,010,102.0   Mar 02        -5,789.0    -0.03%         -211,853.8
                                                                                                                                     
 GAM Physical Silver                                      10,495,991.0   Sep 26     10,495,991.0   Sep 26  --              --        --
 Total                                                   619,276,053.2             619,137,142.4                138,910.8     0.02%       17,047,217.0
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                             
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                          989,428.3   Mar 02        989,460.8   Feb 28           -32.5     0.00%          -29,880.3
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                               761,839.6   Mar 03        762,253.8   Mar 02          -414.2    -0.05%           12,913.6
                                                                                                                                     
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                               588,043.2   Mar 02        585,480.4   Mar 01         2,562.8     0.44%            3,321.9
                                                                                                                                     
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                       349,033.2   Feb 28        349,033.2   Feb 28  --              --                  7,214.9
 GAM Physical Platinum                                        64,755.0   Sep 26         64,755.0   Sep 26  --              --        --
 Total                                                     2,753,099.3               2,750,983.2                  2,116.1     0.08%           58,325.1
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                            
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                              166,818.9   Mar 03        166,953.9   Mar 02          -135.0    -0.08%            9,087.5
                                                                                                                                     
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                      142,113.5   Mar 25        142,113.5   Mar 25  --              --        --
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                              108,414.4   Mar 02        108,414.4   Mar 01               0     0.00%           -4,460.1
                                                                                                                                     
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                       84,257.7   Feb 28         84,257.7   Feb 28  --              --                 -4,169.6
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****                 28,314.8   Mar 02         28,315.7   Feb 28            -0.9     0.00%          -13,552.7
 GAM Physical Palladium                                       23,253.0   Sep 26         23,253.0   Sep 26  --              --        --
 Total                                                       553,172.3                 553,308.2                   -135.9    -0.02%          152,271.6
   

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly
available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery
of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical
delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
