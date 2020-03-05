CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver drop (March 4)

(Corrects in March 4 item the holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) funds for gold, silver and platinum, and total holdings for these metals in the table) March 4 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.38 percent on Tuesday from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.04 percent during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 30,045,880.2 Mar 03 29,932,964.4 Mar 02 112,915.8 0.38% 1,326,963.9 COMEX Gold Trust 12,277,570.9 Mar 03 12,146,677.0 Mar 02 130,893.9 1.08% 700,318.7 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,857,249.5 Mar 02 9,846,081.9 Mar 01 11,167.6 0.11% 263,276.7 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,099,087.3 Feb 28 5,099,087.3 Feb 28 -- -- 121,755.8 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,708,520.0 Mar 03 1,696,865.0 Mar 02 11,655.0 0.69% 88,714.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 844,902.3 ABSA - NewGold ETF 576,233.0 Mar 02 577,192.4 Feb 28 -959.4 -0.17% -47,442.4 Total 61,536,392.2 61,270,719.3 265,672.9 0.43% 3,638,056.3 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 361,880,919.9 Mar 03 362,033,660.4 Mar 02 -152,740.5 -0.04% -735,791.4 ZKB Physical Silver 83,972,036.7 Feb 28 83,972,036.7 Feb 28 -- -- 1,054,544.5 ETF Securities silver ex-US 78,522,169.6 Mar 02 78,224,729.3 Mar 01 297,440.3 0.38% 5,267,512.7 Sprott Physical Silver 61,400,623.0 Mar 03 61,400,623.0 Mar 02 0 0.00% 1,176,814.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 23,004,313.0 Mar 03 23,010,102.0 Mar 02 -5,789.0 -0.03% -211,853.8 GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 619,276,053.2 619,137,142.4 138,910.8 0.02% 17,047,217.0 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 989,428.3 Mar 02 989,460.8 Feb 28 -32.5 0.00% -29,880.3 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 761,839.6 Mar 03 762,253.8 Mar 02 -414.2 -0.05% 12,913.6 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 588,043.2 Mar 02 585,480.4 Mar 01 2,562.8 0.44% 3,321.9 ZKB Physical Platinum 349,033.2 Feb 28 349,033.2 Feb 28 -- -- 7,214.9 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 Sep 26 64,755.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 2,753,099.3 2,750,983.2 2,116.1 0.08% 58,325.1 PALLADIUM ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 166,818.9 Mar 03 166,953.9 Mar 02 -135.0 -0.08% 9,087.5 InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETF Securities palladium ex-US 108,414.4 Mar 02 108,414.4 Mar 01 0 0.00% -4,460.1 ZKB Physical Palladium 84,257.7 Feb 28 84,257.7 Feb 28 -- -- -4,169.6 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 28,314.8 Mar 02 28,315.7 Feb 28 -0.9 0.00% -13,552.7 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 26 23,253.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 553,172.3 553,308.2 -135.9 -0.02% 152,271.6 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. (Bengaluru Commodities desk)