March 5 (Reuters) - Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group SpA :

* FY REVENUE EUR 914.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 891.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 15.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 84.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 73.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES IN 2020 EBITDA ADJUSTED IN LINE WITH 2019

* IN 2020 NET DEBT IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EURO 250 MILLION, ASSUMING INVESTMENTS OF EURO 50 MILLION