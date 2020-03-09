CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver drop (March 6)

(Corrects holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, ETF Securities (ex-US) funds for gold, silver, platinum and palladium; and total holdings for these metals in March 6 table) March 6 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 1.38% on Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.13% during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 30,459,899.6 Mar 05 30,045,880.2 Mar 04 414,019.4 1.38% 1,740,983.3 COMEX Gold Trust 12,320,558.8 Mar 05 12,320,558.8 Mar 04 0.0 0.00% 743,306.6 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,876,519.8 Mar 03 9,876,519.8 Mar 03 -- -- 282,547.0 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,099,087.3 Feb 28 5,099,087.3 Feb 28 -- -- 121,755.8 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,774,877.0 Mar 05 1,768,679.0 Mar 04 6,198.0 0.35% 155,071.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 579,981.7 Mar 04 578,107.3 Mar 03 1,874.4 0.32% -43,693.7 Total 62,082,775.5 61,660,683.7 422,091.8 0.68% 4,184,439.6 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 361,414,362.9 Mar 05 361,880,919.9 Mar 04 -466,557.0 -0.13% -1,202,348.4 ZKB Physical Silver 83,972,036.7 Feb 28 83,972,036.7 Feb 28 -- -- 1,054,544.5 ETF Securities silver ex-US 79,733,246.2 Mar 03 79,733,246.2 Mar 03 -- -- 6,478,589.3 Sprott Physical Silver 61,400,623.0 Mar 05 61,400,623.0 Mar 04 0.0 0.00% 1,176,814.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 23,004,313.0 Mar 05 23,004,313.0 Mar 04 0.0 0.00% -211,853.8 GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 620,020,572.8 620,487,129.8 -466,557.0 -0.08% 17,791,736.6 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 989,406.5 Mar 04 989,417.4 Mar 03 -10.9 0.00% -29,902.1 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,372.2 Mar 05 738,372.2 Mar 04 0 0.00% -10,553.8 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 588,742.4 Mar 03 588,742.4 Mar 03 -- -- 4,021.1 ZKB Physical Platinum 349,033.2 Feb 28 349,033.2 Feb 28 -- -- 7,214.9 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 Sep 26 64,755.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 2,730,309.3 2,730,320.2 -10.9 0.00% 35,535.1 PALLADIUM ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 162,140.3 Mar 05 162,140.3 Mar 04 0 0.00% 4,408.9 InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETF Securities palladium ex-US 108,223.6 Mar 03 108,223.6 Mar 03 -- -- -4,650.9 ZKB Physical Palladium 84,257.7 Feb 28 84,257.7 Feb 28 -- -- -4,169.6 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 28,314.2 Mar 04 28,314.5 Mar 03 -0.3 0.00% -13,553.3 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 26 23,253.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 548,302.3 548,302.6 -0.3 0.00% 147,401.6 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Reporting by Bengaluru Commodities desk)