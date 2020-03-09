Funds News
CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver drop (March 6)

 (Corrects holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, ETF Securities (ex-US) funds for gold, silver, platinum and palladium; and total holdings for these metals in March 6
table)
    March 6 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 1.38% on Thursday from
Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.13% during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they
say is free from counterparty risk.
 Name                                                  New Holdings         Date        Prev Holdings   Prev     Abs Change    % chg           YTD Abs
 GOLD                                                  (OZ)                             (OZ)                     (OZ)                          Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                              30,459,899.6      Mar 05    30,045,880.2   Mar 04     414,019.4           1.38%     1,740,983.3
 COMEX Gold Trust                                             12,320,558.8      Mar 05    12,320,558.8   Mar 04           0.0           0.00%       743,306.6
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                                   9,876,519.8      Mar 03     9,876,519.8   Mar 03  --            --                   282,547.0
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                          5,099,087.3      Feb 28     5,099,087.3   Feb 28  --            --                   121,755.8
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                                    1,774,877.0      Mar 05     1,768,679.0   Mar 04       6,198.0           0.35%       155,071.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***                         1,126,949.0      Sep 26     1,126,949.0   Sep 26  --            --              --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                                        844,902.3      Jan 24       844,902.3   Jan 24  --            --                    57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                              579,981.7      Mar 04       578,107.3   Mar 03       1,874.4           0.32%       -43,693.7
 Total                                                        62,082,775.5                61,660,683.7              422,091.8           0.68%     4,184,439.6
 SILVER                                                                                                                                                      
 iShares Silver Trust                                        361,414,362.9      Mar 05   361,880,919.9   Mar 04    -466,557.0          -0.13%    -1,202,348.4
 ZKB Physical Silver                                          83,972,036.7      Feb 28    83,972,036.7   Feb 28  --            --                 1,054,544.5
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                                  79,733,246.2      Mar 03    79,733,246.2   Mar 03  --            --                 6,478,589.3
 Sprott Physical Silver                                       61,400,623.0      Mar 05    61,400,623.0   Mar 04           0.0           0.00%     1,176,814.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                                  23,004,313.0      Mar 05    23,004,313.0   Mar 04           0.0           0.00%      -211,853.8
 GAM Physical Silver                                          10,495,991.0      Sep 26    10,495,991.0   Sep 26  --            --              --
 Total                                                       620,020,572.8               620,487,129.8             -466,557.0          -0.08%    17,791,736.6
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                                    
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                              989,406.5      Mar 04       989,417.4   Mar 03         -10.9           0.00%       -29,902.1
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                                   738,372.2      Mar 05       738,372.2   Mar 04             0           0.00%       -10,553.8
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                                   588,742.4      Mar 03       588,742.4   Mar 03  --            --                     4,021.1
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                           349,033.2      Feb 28       349,033.2   Feb 28  --            --                     7,214.9
 GAM Physical Platinum                                            64,755.0      Sep 26        64,755.0   Sep 26  --            --              --
 Total                                                         2,730,309.3                 2,730,320.2                  -10.9           0.00%        35,535.1
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                                   
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                                  162,140.3      Mar 05       162,140.3   Mar 04             0           0.00%         4,408.9
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                          142,113.5      Mar 25       142,113.5   Mar 25  --            --              --
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                                  108,223.6      Mar 03       108,223.6   Mar 03  --            --                    -4,650.9
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                           84,257.7      Feb 28        84,257.7   Feb 28  --            --                    -4,169.6
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****                     28,314.2      Mar 04        28,314.5   Mar 03          -0.3           0.00%       -13,553.3
 GAM Physical Palladium                                           23,253.0      Sep 26        23,253.0   Sep 26  --            --              --
 Total                                                           548,302.3                   548,302.6                   -0.3           0.00%       147,401.6
 

 


The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available
on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of
them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of
the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
 (Reporting by Bengaluru Commodities desk)
