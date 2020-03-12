CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver drop (March 11)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) funds for gold, silver and platinum, and total holdings for these metals) March 11 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.18% on Tuesday from Monday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, fell 0.13% during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 30,930,366.9 Mar 10 30,986,820.9 Mar 09 -56,454.0 -0.18% 2,211,450.6 COMEX Gold Trust 12,407,010.1 Mar 10 12,384,084.2 Mar 09 22,925.9 0.19% 829,757.9 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,857,363.2 Mar 05 9,857,363.2 Mar 05 -- -- 263,390.4 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,170,701.5 Mar 06 5,170,701.5 Mar 06 -- -- 193,370.0 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,786,927.0 Mar 10 1,780,893.0 Mar 09 6,034.0 0.34% 167,121.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 582,789.9 Mar 06 579,981.7 Mar 04 2,808.2 0.48% -40,885.5 Total 62,707,009.9 62,731,695.8 -24,685.9 -0.04% 4,808,674.0 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 360,947,839.9 Mar 10 361,414,362.9 Mar 09 -466,523.0 -0.13% -1,668,871.4 ZKB Physical Silver 84,188,572.0 Mar 06 84,188,572.0 Mar 06 -- -- 1,271,079.8 ETF Securities silver ex-US 79,831,676.9 Mar 05 79,831,676.9 Mar 05 -- -- 6,577,020.0 Sprott Physical Silver 61,400,623.0 Mar 10 61,400,623.0 Mar 09 0.0 0.00% 1,176,814.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 23,004,313.0 Mar 10 23,004,313.0 Mar 09 0.0 0.00% -211,853.8 GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 619,869,015.8 620,335,538.8 -466,523.0 -0.08% 17,640,179.6 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 984,488.1 Mar 09 989,406.5 Mar 04 -4,918.4 -0.50% -34,820.5 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 733,560.1 Mar 10 743,013.6 Mar 09 -9,453.5 -1.27% -15,365.9 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 583,888.1 Mar 05 583,888.1 Mar 05 -- -- -833.2 ZKB Physical Platinum 348,904.6 Mar 06 348,904.6 Mar 06 -- -- 7,086.3 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 Sep 26 64,755.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 2,715,595.9 2,729,967.8 -14,371.9 -0.53% 20,821.7 PALLADIUM ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 162,140.3 Mar 10 162,140.3 Mar 09 0 0.00% 4,408.9 InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETF Securities palladium ex-US 107,226.3 Mar 05 107,226.3 Mar 05 -- -- -5,648.2 ZKB Physical Palladium 84,225.5 Mar 06 84,225.5 Mar 06 -- -- -4,201.8 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 28,312.6 Mar 09 28,314.2 Mar 04 -1.6 -0.01% -13,554.9 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 26 23,253.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 547,271.2 547,272.8 -1.6 0.00% 146,370.5 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Reporting by Bengaluru Commodities desk)