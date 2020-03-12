Corrections News
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Zur Rose Group Broadens Its Leadership Structure And Completes Group Management

(Removes Reuters Instrument Code for Balfour Beatty, an unrelated company; corrects body text to show the source of the statement is Zur Rose Group, not Balfour Beatty PLC )

March 12 (Reuters) - ZUR ROSE GROUP:

* BROADENS ITS LEADERSHIP STRUCTURE AND COMPLETES GROUP MANAGEMENT

* GROUP MANAGEMENT COMPLETED WITH APPOINTMENT OF DAVID MASÓ AS HEAD EUROPE

* MARKET SEGMENTS AND BUSINESS MODELS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY TWO NEW SERVICE UNITS: STRATEGY AND DIGITALISATION AS WELL AS OPERATIONS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

