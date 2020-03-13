Company News
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Teck Announces 33% Carbon Reduction Target And Updated Sustainability Strategy (March 12)

(Corrects fourth bullet to say goals include to procure 50% of electricity demand in Chile from clean energy by “2025” and not “2020”)

March 12 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd:

* TECK ANNOUNCES 33% CARBON REDUCTION TARGET AND UPDATED SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY

* TECK RESOURCES LTD - ANNOUNCED A TARGET TO REDUCE CARBON INTENSITY BY 33% BY 2030

* TECK RESOURCES LTD - NEW GOALS INCLUDE TO BE A CARBON NEUTRAL OPERATOR BY 2050

* TECK RESOURCES LTD - GOALS INCLUDE TO PROCURE 50% OF ELECTRICITY DEMANDS IN CHILE FROM CLEAN ENERGY BY 2025 AND 100% BY 2030 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

