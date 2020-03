(Corrects first bullet to say compensation committee approved annual bonus awards on “March 16” and not “March 10”)

March 17 (Reuters) - Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc:

* VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS - ON MARCH 16, 2020, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF BOARD APPROVED 2019 ANNUAL BONUS AWARDS FOR NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS SAYS CEO GEORGE WHITESIDES' FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $8.3 MILLION - SEC FILING