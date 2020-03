CORRECTED-BRIEF-Hochschild Mining Halts Operations At Inmaculada & Pallancata; San Jose Mine Operational

(Corrects brief headline to say San Jose mine operational, not halted)

March 18 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining PLC:

* UPDATE RE PERU DECLARATION OF STATE OF EMERGENCY

* COMPANY HAS TEMPORARILY HALTED OPERATIONS AT INMACULADA AND PALLANCATA MINES

* HAS TEMPORARILY HALTED OPERATIONS AT INMACULADA AND PALLANCATA MINES

* SAN JOSE MINE IN SOUTHERN ARGENTINA REMAINS IN OPERATION

* STATE OF EMERGENCY TOOK EFFECT ON 16 MARCH 2020 AND IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO LAST FOR A 15-DAY PERIOD

* HOCHSCHILD WILL CONTINUE WITH A REDUCED WORKFORCE OPERATING CARE AND MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES

* WILL CONTINUE WITH A REDUCED WORKFORCE OPERATING CARE AND MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: