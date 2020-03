(Corrects first bullet to say expects net loss of RMB16.2 million, not RMB16.2, after company corrects announcement)

March 18 (Reuters) - China Jicheng Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS TO RECORD A NET LOSS OF ABOUT RMB16.2 MILLION FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ONE-OFF AND NON-CASH SHARE OPTION EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY RMB6.7 MILLION