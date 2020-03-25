Funds News
March 25, 2020 / 10:26 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise (March 24)

6 Min Read

 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) funds for gold, and total holdings for gold)
    March 25 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 1.74
percent on Monday from Friday, while the largest silver-backed ETF,  New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.62 percent during
the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.
    
    
 Name                                             New Holdings    Date    Prev Holdings   Prev     Abs Change   % chg   YTD Abs
 GOLD                                             (OZ)                    (OZ)                     (OZ)                 Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                    29,707,046.5  23-Mar    29,199,046.4   20-Mar    508,000.1   1.74%     988,130.2
 COMEX Gold Trust                                   12,261,824.6  23-Mar    12,280,927.8   20-Mar    -19,103.2  -0.16%     684,572.4
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                         9,992,504.4  18-Mar     9,992,504.4   18-Mar  --           --         398,531.6
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                5,183,501.4  13-Mar     5,183,501.4   13-Mar  --           --         206,169.9
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                          1,797,490.0  23-Mar     1,786,989.0   20-Mar     10,501.0   0.59%     177,684.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***               1,126,949.0  26-Sep     1,126,949.0   26-Sep  --           --      --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                              844,902.3  24-Jan       844,902.3   24-Jan  --           --          57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                    640,998.1  19-Mar       640,998.1   19-Mar  --           --          17,322.7
 Total                                              61,555,216.3            61,055,818.4             499,397.9   0.82%   3,656,880.4
 SILVER                                                                                                                             
 iShares Silver Trust                              375,779,569.9  23-Mar   373,447,469.9   20-Mar  2,332,100.0   0.62%  13,162,858.6
 ZKB Physical Silver                                83,847,516.9  13-Mar    83,847,516.9   13-Mar  --           --         930,024.7
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                        77,463,304.6  19-Mar    77,463,304.6   19-Mar  --           --       4,208,647.7
 Sprott Physical Silver                             61,666,831.0  23-Mar    61,566,549.0   20-Mar    100,282.0   0.16%   1,443,022.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                        22,908,298.3  20-Mar    22,908,298.3   20-Mar  --           --        -307,868.5
 GAM Physical Silver                                10,495,991.0  26-Sep    10,495,991.0   26-Sep  --           --      --
 Total                                             632,161,511.7           629,729,129.7           2,432,382.0   0.39%  29,932,675.5
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                           
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                  1,003,834.2  19-Mar     1,003,834.2   19-Mar  --           --         -15,474.4
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                         738,343.9  20-Mar       738,343.9   20-Mar  --           --         -10,582.1
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                         541,300.7  19-Mar       541,300.7   19-Mar  --           --         -43,420.6
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                 353,424.0  13-Mar       353,424.0   13-Mar  --           --          11,605.7
 GAM Physical Platinum                                  64,755.0  26-Sep        64,755.0   26-Sep  --           --      --
 Total                                               2,701,657.8             2,701,657.8                   0.0   0.00%       6,883.6
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                          
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                142,113.5  25-Mar       142,113.5   25-Mar  --           --      --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                        129,466.6  20-Mar       129,466.6   20-Mar  --           --         -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                        104,638.4  19-Mar       104,638.4   19-Mar  --           --          -8,236.1
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                 83,081.3  13-Mar        83,081.3   13-Mar  --           --          -5,346.0
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****           28,309.5  19-Mar        28,309.5   19-Mar  --           --         -13,558.0
 GAM Physical Palladium                                 23,253.0  26-Sep        23,253.0   26-Sep  --           --      --
 Total                                                 510,862.3               510,862.3                   0.0   0.00%     109,961.6
 
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that
are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that
class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below