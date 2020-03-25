CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise (March 24)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) funds for gold, and total holdings for gold) March 25 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 1.74 percent on Monday from Friday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.62 percent during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 29,707,046.5 23-Mar 29,199,046.4 20-Mar 508,000.1 1.74% 988,130.2 COMEX Gold Trust 12,261,824.6 23-Mar 12,280,927.8 20-Mar -19,103.2 -0.16% 684,572.4 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,992,504.4 18-Mar 9,992,504.4 18-Mar -- -- 398,531.6 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,183,501.4 13-Mar 5,183,501.4 13-Mar -- -- 206,169.9 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,797,490.0 23-Mar 1,786,989.0 20-Mar 10,501.0 0.59% 177,684.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 26-Sep 1,126,949.0 26-Sep -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 24-Jan 844,902.3 24-Jan -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 640,998.1 19-Mar 640,998.1 19-Mar -- -- 17,322.7 Total 61,555,216.3 61,055,818.4 499,397.9 0.82% 3,656,880.4 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 375,779,569.9 23-Mar 373,447,469.9 20-Mar 2,332,100.0 0.62% 13,162,858.6 ZKB Physical Silver 83,847,516.9 13-Mar 83,847,516.9 13-Mar -- -- 930,024.7 ETF Securities silver ex-US 77,463,304.6 19-Mar 77,463,304.6 19-Mar -- -- 4,208,647.7 Sprott Physical Silver 61,666,831.0 23-Mar 61,566,549.0 20-Mar 100,282.0 0.16% 1,443,022.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 20-Mar 22,908,298.3 20-Mar -- -- -307,868.5 GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 26-Sep 10,495,991.0 26-Sep -- -- -- Total 632,161,511.7 629,729,129.7 2,432,382.0 0.39% 29,932,675.5 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 1,003,834.2 19-Mar 1,003,834.2 19-Mar -- -- -15,474.4 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 20-Mar 738,343.9 20-Mar -- -- -10,582.1 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 541,300.7 19-Mar 541,300.7 19-Mar -- -- -43,420.6 ZKB Physical Platinum 353,424.0 13-Mar 353,424.0 13-Mar -- -- 11,605.7 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 26-Sep 64,755.0 26-Sep -- -- -- Total 2,701,657.8 2,701,657.8 0.0 0.00% 6,883.6 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 25-Mar 142,113.5 25-Mar -- -- -- ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 20-Mar 129,466.6 20-Mar -- -- -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 104,638.4 19-Mar 104,638.4 19-Mar -- -- -8,236.1 ZKB Physical Palladium 83,081.3 13-Mar 83,081.3 13-Mar -- -- -5,346.0 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 28,309.5 19-Mar 28,309.5 19-Mar -- -- -13,558.0 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 26-Sep 23,253.0 26-Sep -- -- -- Total 510,862.3 510,862.3 0.0 0.00% 109,961.6 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)