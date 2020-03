(Correct source name in headline to “Oakley Capital Investments” from “Oakley Capital”)

March 25 (Reuters) - Oakley Capital Investments Ltd:

* OAKLEY CAPITAL INV. - COVID-19 UPDATE

* OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LTD - ANTICIPATED THERE WILL BE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON OCI’S NAV AS A RESULT OF COVID-19.

* OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LTD - FALL IN EQUITY MARKETS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 WILL PUT DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON PORTFOLIO COMPANIES’ VALUATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: