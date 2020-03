(Corrects source to Evolve BioSystems, from Johnson & Johnson)

March 26 (Reuters) - EVOLVE BIOSYSTEMS:

* EVOLVE BIOSYSTEMS INC. ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO STUDY IMPACT OF B. INFANTIS EVC001 IN REDUCTION OF ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT LLC TO CONDUCT CLINICAL STUDY IN CHILDREN AT RISK FOR DEVELOPING ATOPIC DERMATITIS