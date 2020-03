BRIEF-SI Participations Sees Impact On Liquidation Due To Coronavirus

March 30 (Reuters) - SI PARTICIPATIONS SCA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY ITS ACCOUNTS AS OF DECEMBER, 31 2019

* AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT EUR 140K INTENDED TO COVER COSTS TO BE INCURRED IN 2020, FY RESULT WAS EUR 100K

* EQUITY AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.1 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE STOOD AT EUR 7.56 AT END OF 2019, AFTER PAYMENT OF SECOND DEPOSIT ON LIQUIDATION VS EUR 12.61 AT END OF 2018

* COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS TO IMPACT LATEST LIQUIDATION OPERATIONS, INCLUDING PORTFOLIO SEGMENT EVOLVING IN AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

* ONGOING SALE PROCESS HAS BEEN SUSPENDED

* LIQUIDATOR REMAINS STRONGLY MOBILISED TO MANAGE CURRENT SITUATION

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)