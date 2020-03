(Refiles to add Orion RIC)

March 30 (Reuters) - BAYER AG, ORION CORP :

* NUBEQA® (DAROLUTAMIDE) RECEIVES EU APPROVAL AS A NEW TREATMENT FOR MEN WITH NON-METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER

* RESULTS FROM PRE-PLANNED FINAL OVERALL SURVIVAL ANALYSIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE PRESENTED AT AN UPCOMING SCIENTIFIC MEETING IN 2020