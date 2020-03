CORRECTED-BRIEF-Metabolic Explorer FY Operating Loss Widens To 8.4 Million Euros

(Corrects spelling of company name in headline)

March 30 (Reuters) - METABOLIC EXPLORER SA:

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 8.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 8.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 6.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS AT 31 DEC 2019, GROUP HAD CONSOLIDATED GROSS CASH POSITION UNDER IFRS OF EUR 26.6M COMPARED WITH EUR 35.2M AS AT 31 DEC 2018

* AT THE END OF DECEMBER 2019, THE GROUP ACHIEVED ANNUAL SALES OF EUR 0.4 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SEVERAL SUBCONTRACTORS AND SUPPLIERS INVOLVED IN THE CONSTRUCTION OF METEX NØØVISTA NOTIFIED THE COMPANY OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSIONS OF THEIR ACTIVITIES

* COVID-19 TO IMPACT ON ACTIVITIES OF GROUP AND 2020 OUTLOOK, BUT NOT POSSIBLE TO QUANTIFY AT THIS STAGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)