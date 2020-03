REFILE-BRIEF-Assets Of Oxatis Transferred To Lundi Matin And CMA-CGM By Court Decision

(Refiles to correct spelling of “transferred” in headline)

March 30 (Reuters) - OXATIS SA:

* ASSETS OF OXATIS SOLD TO LUNDI MATIN AND CMA-CGM BY DECISION OF COMMERCIAL COURT OF MARSEILLE FROM MARCH 26, 2020

* SAFEGUARDING OF 147 JOBS OUT OF 164 WITH THE MAINTENANCE OF THE MAIN EMPLOYMENT POOL IN MARSEILLE

* CASH INJECTION OF AROUND € 8.0M OVER THREE YEARS

* ACTING ON DECISION OF MARSEILLE COMMERCIAL COURT, OXATIS HAS ASKED EURONEXT PARIS TO EXTEND SUSPENSION OF LISTING OF ITS SHARES

* SAYS TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP OF ASSETS OF OXATIS WILL BEGIN ON MARCH 27, 2020 UNDER RESPONSIBILITY OF MR. GILLIBERT, JUDICIAL ADMINISTRATOR, FOR PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS MAXIMUM Source text: bit.ly/2WPMpjY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)