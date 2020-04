REFILE-BRIEF-Altamir Withdraws 2020 Objectives Amid COVID-19 Crisis

(Refiles to remove extraneous word from headline.)

April 7 (Reuters) - ALTAMIR SCA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS NO LONGER IN A POSITION TO MAINTAIN THE OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2020 AS ANNOUNCED

* PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE RESILIENT OVERALL AS IT IS MAINLY COMPRISED OF GROWTH COMPANIES, LEADERS IN THEIR FIELDS OF EXPERTISE. SECTORS AND GEOGRAPHICALLY DIVERSE

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 79 MILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* ALL PORTFOLIO COMPANIES HAVE MADE THE NECESSARY ARRANGEMENTS TO PRESERVE THEIR BUSINESS AND CASH FLOW AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

* COMPANY IS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH ITS BANKS TO INCREASE LINES OF CREDIT - WHICH AMOUNTED TO 30 MEUR ON 31 DEC. 2019 - TO BRING THEM TO MAXIMUM OF 70 MEUR AUTHORISED ON THAT DATE