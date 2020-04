April 8 (Reuters) - CATERING INTERNATIONAL & SERVICES SA (CIS):

* ON CORONAVIRUS: MOST SITES HAVE LITTLE OR NO IMPACT, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF BRAZIL, CHAD AND ALGERIA

* IN ALGERIA, CIS HAS REDUCTIONS OF STAFF ON CERTAIN SITES

* INDEMNITY NEGOTIATIONS ARE UNDER WAY WITH ALL CUSTOMERS CONCERNED

* IN BRAZIL, FIRST CLIENT DECIDED TO REDUCE BY 40% NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES WORKING ON ITS OIL PLATFORMS

* IN CHAD, AT MAIN SITE OF OPERATION, CLIENT REDUCED ITS WORKFORCE BY MORE THAN 30%

