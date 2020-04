April 8(Reuters) - SWISS AIR LINES:

* WELCOMES TODAY’S DECISION BY SWISS FEDERAL COUNCIL TO PROVIDE SWISS AVIATION WITH LIQUIDITY IF NEEDED TO OVERCOME EFFECTS OF PRESENT CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* SUPPORT FROM SWISS CONFEDERATION GIVES SWISS ABILITY TO SURVIVE EVEN A LENGTHIER CRISIS AND TO GRADUALLY PREPARE FOR RESUMPTION OF FLIGHT OPERATIONS

* WILL NOT BE COMMENTING FURTHER ON SUPPORT FROM SWISS CONFEDERATION AT PRESENT TIME