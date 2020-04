BRIEF-Prosus Updates On Impact Of COVID-19

April 8 (Reuters) - PROSUS NV:

* UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19

* GROUP HAS NO DEBT MATURITIES DUE UNTIL 2025

* GROUP CLOSED ITS FINANCIAL YEAR ON 31 MARCH 2020 WITH MORE THAN US$4 BLN IN NET CASH AND A US$2.5 BLN UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN PLACE

* GROUP BELIEVES THAT IT FACES THIS CHALLENGING PERIOD FROM A POSITION OF RELATIVE FINANCIAL STRENGTH AND WITH SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY

* GROUP HAS IMPLEMENTED SEVERAL INITIATIVES, INCLUDING IFOOD MAKING AVAILABLE OVER R$50MILLION IN SUPPORT TO RESTAURANTS AND COURIERS IN BRAZIL AFFECTED BY COVID-19

