BRIEF-Precia Q4 Sales Up At 36.5 Million Euros

* Q4 SALES: € 36.5 M +4.3%

* PARTIAL PRODUCTION HAS RESTARTED IN TWO FACTORIES IN FRANCE

* PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES ARE STILL GOING ON IN SEVERAL COUNTRIES WHEN OTHER FACTORIES HAVE A LOW LEVEL ACTIVITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS DIFFICULT TO SEE ALL THE IMPACTS ON 2020 FIGURES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACTED PARTICULARLY WITH REGARD TO SERVICE ACTIVITIES WHICH SLOWED DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY IN THE SECOND HALF OF MARCH

* THANKS TO ITS GOOD FINANCIAL HEALTH, THE GROUP HAS PUT IN PLACE SEVERAL ECONOMIC SAFEGUARD MEASURES SUCH AS SECURED BANK CREDIT LINES AND PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT MEASURES

* END OF MARCH, WITH AN INDUSTRIAL ORDER BACKLOG IN FRANCE HIGHER THAN YR AGO, GROUP HAS MAINTAINED TO DATE A STRONG COMMERCIAL MOMENTUM

