BRIEF-Orior Says Company's 2020 Guidance Can Not Be Confirmed

* DECLINE IN SALES WITH RESTAURANTS AND FOOD SERVICE PROVIDERS WILL NOT BE COMPLETELY OFFSET IN NEAR TERM BY INCREASE IN SALES WITH FOOD RETAILERS

* RELIABLE PROJECTIONS OF COURSE OF BUSINESS IN 2020 ARE NOT POSSIBLE DUE TO CURRENT UNCERTAINTIES

* PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2020 CAN FOR NOW NOT BE CONFIRMED DUE TO UNCERTAINTY REGARDING FUTURE CIRCUMSTANCES

* NO CHANGES HAVE BEEN MADE TO OUR MID- TO LONG-TERM GOALS NOR TO DIVIDEND POLICY

