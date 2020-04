BRIEF-Societe LDC FY Revenue Up At 4.4 Billion Euros

April 8(Reuters) - SOCIETE LDC SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 4.4 BLN VS EUR 4.12 BLN YR AGO

* 2020-2021: RESILIENCE TO THE COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS

* AT COMPARABLE SCOPE, SALES AMOUNTED TO 4.2 BILLION EUROS WITH AN INCREASE IN ALL THE GROUP’S CORE BUSINESSES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE GROUP RELIES ON A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION THAT ALLOWS IT TO BE CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO WITHSTAND THE CRISIS

* CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR RECURRING OPERATING INCOME OF 200 MILLION EUROS FOR THE 2019-2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

