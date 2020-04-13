CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver unchanged (April 9)

Funds News
 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) funds for gold, silver, and platinum)
    April 13 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose
0.56 percent on Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.21
percent during the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.    
    
 Name                                            New Holdings     Date     Prev Holdings   Prev    Abs Change   % chg  YTD Abs
 GOLD                                            (OZ)                      (OZ)                    (OZ)                Change (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                    31,964,212.6   Apr 09    31,785,500.7  Apr 08    178,711.9  0.56%   3,245,296.3
 COMEX Gold Trust                                   12,804,071.8   Apr 09    12,787,835.9  Apr 08     16,235.9  0.13%   1,226,819.6
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                         9,821,641.9   Apr 08     9,804,499.7  Apr 07     17,142.2  0.17%     227,669.1
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                5,354,540.4   Apr 03     5,354,540.4  Apr 03  --           --        377,208.9
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                          1,924,872.0   Apr 09     1,912,872.0  Apr 08     12,000.0  0.63%     305,066.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***               1,126,949.0   Sep 26     1,126,949.0  Sep 26  --           --     --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                              844,902.3   Jan 24       844,902.3  Jan 24  --           --         57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                    671,896.9   Apr 07       671,896.9  Apr 07  --           --         48,221.5
 Total                                              64,513,086.9             64,288,996.9            224,090.0  0.35%   6,614,751.0
 SILVER                                                                                                                            
 iShares Silver Trust                              402,381,150.0   Apr 09   401,541,775.8  Apr 08    839,374.2  0.21%  39,764,438.7
 ZKB Physical Silver                                86,493,362.6   Apr 03    86,493,362.6  Apr 03  --           --      3,575,870.4
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                        78,441,083.1   Apr 08    78,441,083.1  Apr 07          0.0  0.00%   5,186,426.2
 Sprott Physical Silver                             67,138,268.0   Apr 09    66,574,268.0  Apr 08    564,000.0  0.85%   6,914,459.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                        22,908,298.3   Mar 20    22,908,298.3  Mar 20  --           --       -307,868.5
 GAM Physical Silver                                10,495,991.0   Sep 26    10,495,991.0  Sep 26  --           --     --
 Total                                             667,858,153.0            666,454,778.8          1,403,374.2  0.21%  65,629,316.8
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                          
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                    820,793.9   Apr 07       820,793.9  Apr 07  --           --       -198,514.7
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                         738,343.9   Mar 20       738,343.9  Mar 20  --           --        -10,582.1
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                         525,823.5   Apr 08       525,823.5  Apr 07          0.0  0.00%     -58,897.8
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                 362,299.6   Apr 03       362,299.6  Apr 03  --           --         20,481.3
 GAM Physical Platinum                                  64,755.0   Sep 26        64,755.0  Sep 26  --           --     --
 Total                                               2,512,015.9              2,512,015.9                  0.0  0.00%    -182,758.3
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                         
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                142,113.5   Mar 25       142,113.5  Mar 25  --           --     --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                        129,466.6   Mar 20       129,466.6  Mar 20  --           --        -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                        100,582.4   Apr 08       100,582.4  Apr 07          0.0  0.00%     -12,292.1
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                 82,507.0   Apr 03        82,507.0  Apr 03  --           --         -5,920.3
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****           26,351.4   Apr 07        26,351.4  Apr 07  --           --        -15,516.1
 GAM Physical Palladium                                 23,253.0   Sep 26        23,253.0  Sep 26  --           --     --
 Total                                                 504,273.9                504,273.9                  0.0  0.00%     103,373.2
 

The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those
that are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled
to physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in
that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities Desk)
