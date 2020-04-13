CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold rise, iShares Silver unchanged (April 9)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) funds for gold, silver, and platinum) April 13 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.56 percent on Thursday from Wednesday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.21 percent during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 31,964,212.6 Apr 09 31,785,500.7 Apr 08 178,711.9 0.56% 3,245,296.3 COMEX Gold Trust 12,804,071.8 Apr 09 12,787,835.9 Apr 08 16,235.9 0.13% 1,226,819.6 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,821,641.9 Apr 08 9,804,499.7 Apr 07 17,142.2 0.17% 227,669.1 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,354,540.4 Apr 03 5,354,540.4 Apr 03 -- -- 377,208.9 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 1,924,872.0 Apr 09 1,912,872.0 Apr 08 12,000.0 0.63% 305,066.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 671,896.9 Apr 07 671,896.9 Apr 07 -- -- 48,221.5 Total 64,513,086.9 64,288,996.9 224,090.0 0.35% 6,614,751.0 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 402,381,150.0 Apr 09 401,541,775.8 Apr 08 839,374.2 0.21% 39,764,438.7 ZKB Physical Silver 86,493,362.6 Apr 03 86,493,362.6 Apr 03 -- -- 3,575,870.4 ETF Securities silver ex-US 78,441,083.1 Apr 08 78,441,083.1 Apr 07 0.0 0.00% 5,186,426.2 Sprott Physical Silver 67,138,268.0 Apr 09 66,574,268.0 Apr 08 564,000.0 0.85% 6,914,459.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 -- -- -307,868.5 GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 667,858,153.0 666,454,778.8 1,403,374.2 0.21% 65,629,316.8 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 820,793.9 Apr 07 820,793.9 Apr 07 -- -- -198,514.7 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar 20 -- -- -10,582.1 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 525,823.5 Apr 08 525,823.5 Apr 07 0.0 0.00% -58,897.8 ZKB Physical Platinum 362,299.6 Apr 03 362,299.6 Apr 03 -- -- 20,481.3 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 Sep 26 64,755.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 2,512,015.9 2,512,015.9 0.0 0.00% -182,758.3 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar 20 -- -- -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 100,582.4 Apr 08 100,582.4 Apr 07 0.0 0.00% -12,292.1 ZKB Physical Palladium 82,507.0 Apr 03 82,507.0 Apr 03 -- -- -5,920.3 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 26,351.4 Apr 07 26,351.4 Apr 07 -- -- -15,516.1 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 26 23,253.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 504,273.9 504,273.9 0.0 0.00% 103,373.2 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities Desk)