BRIEF-Remy Cointreau Proposes Dividend Of EUR 1.00/shr

April 16 (Reuters) - REMY COINTREAU:

* RÉMY COINTREAU: RESPONSIBLE AND CIVIC SOLIDARITY MEASURES

* GROUP WILL PROPOSE TO ITS GENERAL MEETING TO GRANT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE FOR YEAR 2019/20

* DECISION TAKEN TO MAINTAIN UNTIL END OF APRIL BASIC SALARY OF ITS 1,900 EMPLOYEES WORLDWIDE, AND IN PARTICULAR THAT OF ITS 720 EMPLOYEES LOCATED IN FRANCE, HAS NOW BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL END OF MAY

* MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE DECIDED ON A FREEZE TO THEIR FIXED COMPENSATION FOR NEXT TWELVE MONTHS AND A VERY SUBSTANTIAL CUT IN THEIR VARIABLE COMPENSATION REGARDING YEAR 2019/20

* MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AGREED TO A REDUCTION IN THEIR ATTENDANCE FEES, PAID IN 2020/21

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)