April 16 (Reuters) - Eurofins-Cerep SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 31.0 MLN VS EUR 25.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* END-DEC CASH POSITION OF EUR 3.34 MLN

* FY NET RESULT EUR 4.4 MLN VS EUR 3.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* 2019 OPERATING RESULT AT 4.23 MILLION EUROS VS 2.97 MILLION EUROS IN 2018

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IS NOT IN A POSITION TO ASSESS THE POSSIBLE IMPACT

* ACTIVITIES BEGAN TO BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19 IN Q1 2020 AND EXPECTS TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON 2020 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

