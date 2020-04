April 16 (Reuters) - I2S SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 3.5 MLN VS EUR 3.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* AS OF APRIL 2 MODALITIES OF A PARTIAL ACTIVITY, AS PERMITTED BY THE NEW REGULATIONS, ARE IMPLEMENTED

* CONJUNCTURAL DOWNTURN IN ACTIVITY; OPERATIONAL CONTINUITY ASSURED

* IMPLEMENTS MEASURES OF PARTIAL ACTIVITY

* REACHING 3,515 K€, SALES WERE IMPACTED BY HEALTH CRISIS AT END OF Q1, WITH CUSTOMERS HAVING SUSPENDED THEIR OPERATIONS OR DELAYED START OF CERTAIN PROJECTS

