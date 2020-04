April 16 (Reuters) - HF COMPANY SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 6.0 MLN VS EUR 7.9 MLN YR AGO

* POSITIVE CASH FLOW, NET OF ALL GROUP’S FINANCIAL DEBT, REINFORCED BY LOAN GUARANTEED BY THE STATE WOULD BE MAJOR ASSET TO WEATHER ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN OF 2020 WITH OPTIMAL EFFICIENCY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE PRECISE CONSEQUENCES ARE DIFFICULT TO ASSESS PRECISELY AT THIS STAGE BOTH IN TERMS OF LOSS OF EARNINGS AND IN TERMS OF THE IMPACT ON THE RESULT

* GROUP HAD NET CASH OF € 15 MILLION AT THE END OF MARCH

