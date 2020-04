BRIEF-LVMH To Propose 30% Dividend Reduction

April 16(Reuters) - LVMH SE:

* DECIDED TO PROPOSE A 30% REDUCTION IN THE DIVIDEND

* THE DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 WOULD BE 4.80 EUROS PER SHARE

* CLOSURES OF MANUFACTURING SITES AND STORES IN MOST OF WORLD’S COUNTRIES IN THE FIRST HALF WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE ANNUAL REVENUE AND RESULTS

* RECOVERY WILL BE GRADUAL FROM MAY OR JUNE AFTER A SECOND QUARTER THAT SHOULD STILL BE HEAVILY AFFECTED BY THE CRISIS, PARTICULARLY IN EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES

* CLOSURES IMPACT CANNOT BE PRECISELY EVALUATED AT THIS STAGE

* IMPACT CANNOT BE PRECISELY ASSESSED AT THIS STAGE, WITHOUT KNOWING THE TIMETABLE FOR A RETURN TO NORMALCY IN THE GROUP’S VARIOUS OPERATING AREAS

Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)