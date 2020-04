BRIEF-Maisons Du Monde Q1 Sales Down 13%, Not To Propose Dividend

April 16 (Reuters) - MAISONS DU MONDE SA:

* Q1 2020 SALES DOWN 13% DUE TO COVID-19 RELATED STORE CLOSURES

* FIRST-QUARTER 2020 GROUP SALES, BROADLY STABLE UNTIL 15 MARCH WHEN EUROPEAN STORE CLOSURES BEGAN TO ACCELERATE, DECLINED 13% YEAR-ON-YEAR (AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES) TO STAND AT EUR 244 MLN

* STRONG WEB ACTIVITY WITH ONLINE ORDERS UP IN DOUBLE DIGITS SINCE 1 APRIL; Q2 2020 SALES EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN DUE TO COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOT TO PROPOSE 2019 DIVIDEND

* STRINGENT CASH PRESERVATION AND COST REDUCTION MEASURES FULLY IN MOTION

* AT 31 MARCH 2020, MAISONS DU MONDE’S CASH POSITION WAS EUR 222 MLN, PROVIDING IT WITH SUFFICIENT HEADROOM TO FACE CURRENT CRISIS

