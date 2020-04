BRIEF-Pixium Vision Cash Position As Of March 31 Down At 4.8 Million Euros

April 16 (Reuters) - PIXIUM VISION SA:

* ITS CASH POSITION OF EUR 4.8 MLN AS OF MARCH 31(ST), 2020

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT POSITION OF PIXIUM VISION AMOUNTED TO EUR 4.8 MLN COMPARED TO EUR 6.8 MLN ON JAN 1(ST), 2020

* IN Q1 OF 2020, INVESTMENTS WERE NOT SIGNIFICANT AND MAINLY COVERED PRODUCTION TOOLS AND LABORATORY MATERIALS

* USE OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.5 MLN AND EUR 3.0 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2020 AND MARCH 31, 2019, RESPECTIVELY

* HAS BEEN ABLE TO EXTEND ITS CASH RUNWAY UNTIL Q1 2021

