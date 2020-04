April 16 (Reuters) - PLANT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES PAT SA :

* PAT INVESTIGATES ANTI-SARS-COV-2 PROPERTIES OF ITS MOLECULES

* INITIATION OF PRELIMINARY TESTS AGAINST SARS-COV-2 VIRUS FOR TWO OF ITS ACTIVE INGREDIENTS PRESENTLY UNDER DEVELOPMENT

