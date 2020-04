April 16 (Reuters) - Carel Industries SpA:

* ON APRIL 15 A SIGNIFICANT PART OF PRODUCTION ACTIVITY OF PLANT LOCATED IN BRUGINE (PD) HAS RESUMED

* CONFIRMS FULL OPERATION OF PLANTS LOCATED ABROAD, IN PARTICULAR IN THE UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, GERMANY, CROATIA AND CHINA

