April 21 (Reuters) - CI Games SA:

* ESTIMATED “SNIPER GHOST WARRIOR CONTRACTS” GAME SALES AT 39 MLN ZLOTYS OVER NOV 22, 2019 AND MARCH 31

* CUMULATIVE GROSS MARGIN ESTIMATED AT 30 MLN ZLOTYS IN THIS PERIOD

* ESTIMATES BREAKEVEN POINT OF GAME IN Q3 AT THE LATEST

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)