April 21 (Reuters) - Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC - PPP LOANS TO AFFILIATES OF CO IS APPROXIMATELY $15.8 MILLION, OF WHICH ABOUT $10.6 MILLION HAS BEEN RECEIVED

* BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC - COMPANY ANTICIPATES RECEIVING ADDITIONAL PPP LOANS