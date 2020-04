CORRECTED-BRIEF-United States Oil Fund To Invest ~30% Of Portfolio In Crude Oil Futures Contracts In July Contract

(Adds July in headline)

April 27 (Reuters) - United States Oil Fund LP:

* UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP - DETERMINED IT WILL INVEST ABOUT 30% OF PORTFOLIO IN CRUDE OIL FUTURES CONTRACTS ON NYMEX AND ICE FUTURES IN JULY CONTRACT

* UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP - WILL INVEST ABOUT 15% OF PORTFOLIO IN CRUDE OIL FUTURES CONTRACTS ON NYMEX AND ICE FUTURES IN AUGUST CONTRACT

* UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP - DETERMINED IT WILL INVEST ABOUT 15% OF PORTFOLIO IN CRUDE OIL FUTURES CONTRACTS ON NYMEX AND ICE FUTURES IN SEPT CONTRACT

* UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP - WILL INVEST ABOUT 15% OF PORTFOLIO IN CRUDE OIL FUTURES CONTRACTS ON NYMEX AND ICE FUTURES IN OCT CONTRACT

* UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP - WILL INVEST ABOUT 15% OF PORTFOLIO IN CRUDE OIL FUTURES CONTRACTS ON NYMEX AND ICE FUTURES IN DEC CONTRACT

* UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP - WILL INVEST ABOUT 10% OF PORTFOLIO IN CRUDE OIL FUTURES CONTRACTS ON NYMEX AND ICE FUTURES IN JUNE 2021 CONTRACT

* UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP - USCF WILL ROLL CURRENT PORTFOLIO POSITIONS INTO LATESST POSITION UPDATE OVER A THREE-DAY PERIOD

* UNITED STATES OIL FUND-MAY NEED TO HOLD PORTIONS OF PORTFOLIO IN CASH BEYOND WHAT IS HISTORICALLY HELD TO SATISFY POTENTIAL MARGIN REQUIREMENTS Source: (bit.ly/2KBZeqJ) Further company coverage: