(Corrects company name in second bullet) Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc:

* ARCTURUS REPORTS POSITIVE PRECLINICAL DATA FOR ITS COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC - LUNAR-COV19 REMAINS ON TRACK TO INITIATE HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS THIS SUMMER

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS - STUDY RESULTS SHOWED SELF-TRANSCRIBING AND REPLICATING MRNA INDUCED HIGHER SEROCONVERSION RELATIVE TO CONVENTIONAL MRNA