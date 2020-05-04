CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver unchanged (May 1)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) for palladium, gold, and silver) May 4 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust and the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, have remained unchanged on Thursday from Wednesday. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs % chg YTD Abs Change Change GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust 33,967,451.9 Apr 30 33,967,451.9 Apr 29 0.0 0.00% 5,248,535.6 COMEX Gold Trust 13,574,748.8 Apr 30 13,548,011.2 Apr 29 26737.6 0.20% 1,997,496.6 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) 9,877,562.4 Apr 28 9,854,181.2 Apr 27 23381.2 0.24% 283,589.6 ZKB Physical Gold ** 5,385,689.3 Apr 24 5,385,689.3 Apr 24 -- -- 408,357.8 Sprott Physical Gold Trust 2,086,788.0 Apr 30 2,086,788.0 Apr 29 0.0 0.00% 466,982.0 GAM Physical Gold *** 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 1,126,949.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Swiss Gold 844,902.3 Jan 24 844,902.3 Jan 24 -- -- 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF 683,993.1 Apr 29 681,179.2 Apr 28 2813.9 0.41% 60,317.7 Total 67,548,084.8 67,495,152.1 52932.7 0.08% 9,649,748.9 SILVER iShares Silver Trust 412,826,309.6 Apr 30 412,826,309.6 Apr 29 0.0 0.00% 50,209,598.3 ZKB Physical Silver 87,190,561.7 Apr 24 87,190,561.7 Apr 24 -- -- 4,273,069.5 ETF Securities silver ex-US 79,754,952.6 Apr 28 79,718,734.6 Apr 27 36218.0 0.05% 6,500,295.7 Sprott Physical Silver 70,916,656.0 Apr 30 70,916,656.0 Apr 29 0.0 0.00% 10,692,847.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 22,908,298.3 Mar 20 -- -- -307,868.5 GAM Physical Silver 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 10,495,991.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 684,092,769.2 684,056,551.2 36218.0 0.01% 81,863,933.0 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF 747,675.4 Apr 29 759,351.0 Apr 28 -11675.6 -1.54% -271,633.2 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares 738,343.9 Mar 20 738,343.9 Mar 20 -- -- -10,582.1 ETF Securities platinum ex-US 515,160.3 Apr 28 531,163.3 Apr 27 -16003.0 -3.01% -69,561.0 ZKB Physical Platinum 365,311.1 Apr 24 365,311.1 Apr 24 -- -- 23,492.8 GAM Physical Platinum 64,755.0 Sep 26 64,755.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 2,431,245.7 2,458,924.3 -27678.6 -1.13% -263,528.5 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # 142,113.5 Mar 25 142,113.5 Mar 25 -- -- -- ETFS Physical Palladium Shares 129,466.6 Mar 20 129,466.6 Mar 20 -- -- -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US 100,842.9 Apr 28 100,630.9 Apr 27 212.0 0.21% -12,031.6 ZKB Physical Palladium 82,507.0 Apr 24 82,507.0 Apr 24 -- -- -5,920.3 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** 26,345.1 Apr 29 26,345.4 Apr 28 -0.3 0.00% -15,522.4 GAM Physical Palladium 23,253.0 Sep 26 23,253.0 Sep 26 -- -- -- Total 504,528.1 504,316.4 211.7 0.04% 103,627.4 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities Desk)