May 4, 2020 / 10:54 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver unchanged (May 1)

 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) for palladium, gold, and silver)
    May 4 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust and
the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, have remained unchanged on Thursday from Wednesday.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given
commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                            New Holdings   Date    Prev Holdings  Prev    Abs       % chg   YTD Abs
                                                                                               Change            Change 
 GOLD                                            (OZ)                   (OZ)                   (OZ)              (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                  33,967,451.9  Apr 30   33,967,451.9  Apr 29       0.0   0.00%   5,248,535.6
 COMEX Gold Trust                                 13,574,748.8  Apr 30   13,548,011.2  Apr 29   26737.6   0.20%   1,997,496.6
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                       9,877,562.4  Apr 28    9,854,181.2  Apr 27   23381.2   0.24%     283,589.6
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **              5,385,689.3  Apr 24    5,385,689.3  Apr 24  --        --         408,357.8
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                        2,086,788.0  Apr 30    2,086,788.0  Apr 29       0.0   0.00%     466,982.0
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***             1,126,949.0  Sep 26    1,126,949.0  Sep 26  --        --      --
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                            844,902.3  Jan 24      844,902.3  Jan 24  --        --          57,520.6
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                  683,993.1  Apr 29      681,179.2  Apr 28    2813.9   0.41%      60,317.7
 Total                                            67,548,084.8           67,495,152.1           52932.7   0.08%   9,649,748.9
 SILVER                                                                                                                      
 iShares Silver Trust                            412,826,309.6  Apr 30  412,826,309.6  Apr 29       0.0   0.00%  50,209,598.3
 ZKB Physical Silver                              87,190,561.7  Apr 24   87,190,561.7  Apr 24  --        --       4,273,069.5
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                      79,754,952.6  Apr 28   79,718,734.6  Apr 27   36218.0   0.05%   6,500,295.7
 Sprott Physical Silver                           70,916,656.0  Apr 30   70,916,656.0  Apr 29       0.0   0.00%  10,692,847.0
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                      22,908,298.3  Mar 20   22,908,298.3  Mar 20  --        --        -307,868.5
 GAM Physical Silver                              10,495,991.0  Sep 26   10,495,991.0  Sep 26  --        --      --
 Total                                           684,092,769.2          684,056,551.2           36218.0   0.01%  81,863,933.0
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                    
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                  747,675.4  Apr 29      759,351.0  Apr 28  -11675.6  -1.54%    -271,633.2
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                       738,343.9  Mar 20      738,343.9  Mar 20  --        --         -10,582.1
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                       515,160.3  Apr 28      531,163.3  Apr 27  -16003.0  -3.01%     -69,561.0
 ZKB Physical Platinum                               365,311.1  Apr 24      365,311.1  Apr 24  --        --          23,492.8
 GAM Physical Platinum                                64,755.0  Sep 26       64,755.0  Sep 26  --        --      --
 Total                                             2,431,245.7            2,458,924.3          -27678.6  -1.13%    -263,528.5
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                   
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #              142,113.5  Mar 25      142,113.5  Mar 25  --        --      --
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                      129,466.6  Mar 20      129,466.6  Mar 20  --        --         -28,264.8
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                      100,842.9  Apr 28      100,630.9  Apr 27     212.0   0.21%     -12,031.6
 ZKB Physical Palladium                               82,507.0  Apr 24       82,507.0  Apr 24  --        --          -5,920.3
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****         26,345.1  Apr 29       26,345.4  Apr 28      -0.3   0.00%     -15,522.4
 GAM Physical Palladium                               23,253.0  Sep 26       23,253.0  Sep 26  --        --      --
 Total                                               504,528.1              504,316.4             211.7   0.04%     103,627.4
 


The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or
those that are publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are
entitled to physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors
in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not
entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South
African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014.
  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities Desk)
