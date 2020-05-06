Funds News
CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise (May 5)

 (Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) for gold, and silver)
    May 6 (Reuters) - May 5 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust,
rose 0.36 percent on Monday from Friday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.41 percent during
the same period.

Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating
a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

 Name                                             New Holdings      Date     Prev Holdings     Prev     Abs Change    % chg   YTD Abs Change
 GOLD                                                         (OZ)                       (OZ)                   (OZ)                     (OZ)
 SPDR Gold Trust                                                     May-04                     May 01                 0.36%                 
                                                     34,456,436.3               34,334,192.8              122,243.5              5,737,520.0 
 COMEX Gold Trust                                                    May 04                     May 01                 0.06%                 
                                                     13,612,196.1               13,603,396.1                8,800.0              2,034,943.9 
 ETF Securities gold (ex-US)                                         Apr 30                     Apr 30           --       --                 
                                                      9,844,938.5                9,844,938.5                                       250,965.7 
 ZKB Physical Gold                 **                                Apr 30                     Apr 24                 0.18%                 
                                                      5,395,129.1                5,385,689.3                9,439.8                417,797.6 
 Sprott Physical Gold Trust                                          May 04                     May 01                 0.57%                 
                                                      2,104,513.0                2,092,513.0               12,000.0                484,707.0 
 GAM Physical Gold                 ***                               Sep 26                     Sep 26           --       --              -- 
                                                      1,126,949.0                1,126,949.0                                  
 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold                                            Jan 24                     Jan 24           --       --                 
                                                        844,902.3                  844,902.3                                        57,520.6 
 ABSA - NewGold ETF                                                  Apr 30                     Apr 29                 0.00%                 
                                                        683,987.5                  683,993.1                   -5.6                 60,312.1 
 Total                                                                                                                 0.22%                 
                                                     68,069,051.8               67,916,574.1              152,477.7             10,170,715.9 
 SILVER                                                                                                                                      
 iShares Silver Trust                                                May 04                     May 01                 0.41%                 
                                                    413,124,111.4              411,427,766.6            1,696,344.8             50,507,400.1 
 ZKB Physical Silver                                                 Apr 30                     Apr 24                 1.41%                 
                                                     88,417,820.0               87,190,561.7            1,227,258.3              5,500,327.8 
 ETF Securities silver ex-US                                         Apr 30                     Apr 30           --       --                 
                                                     79,354,438.2               79,354,438.2                                     6,099,781.3 
 Sprott Physical Silver                                              May 04                     May 01                 0.85%                 
                                                     71,516,955.0               70,916,656.0              600,299.0             11,293,146.0 
 ETFS Physical Silver Shares                                         Mar 20                     Mar 20           --       --                 
                                                     22,908,298.3               22,908,298.3                                      -307,868.5 
 GAM Physical Silver                                                 Sep 26                     Sep 26           --       --              -- 
                                                     10,495,991.0               10,495,991.0                                  
 Total                                                                                                                 0.52%                 
                                                    685,817,613.9              682,293,711.8            3,523,902.1             83,588,777.7 
 PLATINUM                                                                                                                                    
 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares                                       Mar 20                     Mar 20           --       --                 
                                                        738,343.9                  738,343.9                                       -10,582.1 
 ABSA - NewPlat ETF                                                  Apr 30                     Apr 29                -2.47%                 
                                                        729,194.3                  747,675.4              -18,481.1               -290,114.3 
 ETF Securities platinum ex-US                                       Apr 30                     Apr 30           --       --                 
                                                        513,517.7                  513,517.7                                       -71,203.6 
 ZKB Physical Platinum                                               Apr 30                     Apr 24                 0.00%                 
                                                        365,311.1                  365,311.1                      --                23,492.8 
 GAM Physical Platinum                                               Sep 26                     Sep 26           --       --              -- 
                                                         64,755.0                   64,755.0                                  
 Total                                                                                                                -0.76%                 
                                                      2,411,122.0                2,429,603.1              -18,481.1               -283,652.2 
 PALLADIUM                                                                                                                                   
 InvestPalladium ETF                  #                              Mar 25                     Mar 25           --       --              -- 
                                                        142,113.5                  142,113.5                                  
 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares                                      Mar 20                     Mar 20           --       --                 
                                                        129,466.6                  129,466.6                                       -28,264.8 
 ETF Securities palladium ex-US                                      Apr 30                     Apr 30           --       --                 
                                                        105,046.4                  105,046.4                                        -7,828.1 
 ZKB Physical Palladium                                              Apr 30                     Apr 24                 0.00%                 
                                                         82,507.0                   82,507.0                                        -5,920.3 
                                                                                                                 --           
 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF                 ****                        Apr 30                     Apr 29                 0.00%                 
                                                         26,344.8                   26,345.1                   -0.3                -15,522.7 
 GAM Physical Palladium                                              Sep 26                     Sep 26           --       --              -- 
                                                         23,253.0                   23,253.0                                  
 Total                                                                                                                 0.00%                 
                                                        508,731.3                  508,731.6                   -0.3                107,830.6 
   
    
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are
publicly available on their websites.

** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical
delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class
are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. 
Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to
physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. 
  ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)
