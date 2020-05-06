CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver rise (May 5)

(Corrects holdings of ETF Securities (ex-US) for gold, and silver) May 6 (Reuters) - May 5 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.36 percent on Monday from Friday, while the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust, rose 0.41 percent during the same period. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs Change GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust May-04 May 01 0.36% 34,456,436.3 34,334,192.8 122,243.5 5,737,520.0 COMEX Gold Trust May 04 May 01 0.06% 13,612,196.1 13,603,396.1 8,800.0 2,034,943.9 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) Apr 30 Apr 30 -- -- 9,844,938.5 9,844,938.5 250,965.7 ZKB Physical Gold ** Apr 30 Apr 24 0.18% 5,395,129.1 5,385,689.3 9,439.8 417,797.6 Sprott Physical Gold Trust May 04 May 01 0.57% 2,104,513.0 2,092,513.0 12,000.0 484,707.0 GAM Physical Gold *** Sep 26 Sep 26 -- -- -- 1,126,949.0 1,126,949.0 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Jan 24 Jan 24 -- -- 844,902.3 844,902.3 57,520.6 ABSA - NewGold ETF Apr 30 Apr 29 0.00% 683,987.5 683,993.1 -5.6 60,312.1 Total 0.22% 68,069,051.8 67,916,574.1 152,477.7 10,170,715.9 SILVER iShares Silver Trust May 04 May 01 0.41% 413,124,111.4 411,427,766.6 1,696,344.8 50,507,400.1 ZKB Physical Silver Apr 30 Apr 24 1.41% 88,417,820.0 87,190,561.7 1,227,258.3 5,500,327.8 ETF Securities silver ex-US Apr 30 Apr 30 -- -- 79,354,438.2 79,354,438.2 6,099,781.3 Sprott Physical Silver May 04 May 01 0.85% 71,516,955.0 70,916,656.0 600,299.0 11,293,146.0 ETFS Physical Silver Shares Mar 20 Mar 20 -- -- 22,908,298.3 22,908,298.3 -307,868.5 GAM Physical Silver Sep 26 Sep 26 -- -- -- 10,495,991.0 10,495,991.0 Total 0.52% 685,817,613.9 682,293,711.8 3,523,902.1 83,588,777.7 PLATINUM ETFS Physical Platinum Shares Mar 20 Mar 20 -- -- 738,343.9 738,343.9 -10,582.1 ABSA - NewPlat ETF Apr 30 Apr 29 -2.47% 729,194.3 747,675.4 -18,481.1 -290,114.3 ETF Securities platinum ex-US Apr 30 Apr 30 -- -- 513,517.7 513,517.7 -71,203.6 ZKB Physical Platinum Apr 30 Apr 24 0.00% 365,311.1 365,311.1 -- 23,492.8 GAM Physical Platinum Sep 26 Sep 26 -- -- -- 64,755.0 64,755.0 Total -0.76% 2,411,122.0 2,429,603.1 -18,481.1 -283,652.2 PALLADIUM InvestPalladium ETF # Mar 25 Mar 25 -- -- -- 142,113.5 142,113.5 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares Mar 20 Mar 20 -- -- 129,466.6 129,466.6 -28,264.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US Apr 30 Apr 30 -- -- 105,046.4 105,046.4 -7,828.1 ZKB Physical Palladium Apr 30 Apr 24 0.00% 82,507.0 82,507.0 -5,920.3 -- ABSA - NewPalladium ETF **** Apr 30 Apr 29 0.00% 26,344.8 26,345.1 -0.3 -15,522.7 GAM Physical Palladium Sep 26 Sep 26 -- -- -- 23,253.0 23,253.0 Total 0.00% 508,731.3 508,731.6 -0.3 107,830.6 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ** ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the GAM Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)